Syracuse hosts Bryant after Edert's 23-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) at Syracuse Orange (3-2)
The Bulldogs are 2-1 in road games. Bryant is fifth in college basketball with 42.0 rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 9.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.0% for Syracuse.
Sherif Kenney is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 17.0 points for Bryant.
