Syracuse hosts Davis and North Carolina

The Orange have gone 9-3 in home games. Syracuse is the top team in the ACC with 35.1 points in the paint led by Jesse Edwards averaging 9.8.

The Tar Heels are 6-3 in conference matchups. North Carolina averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Armando Bacot is shooting 58.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Tar Heels. Davis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

