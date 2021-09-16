The Great Danes play in the Football Championship Subdivision, Division I’s second level, and face a tall task against their Football Bowl Subdivision foe in the first game between the teams. Syracuse has 17 straight wins in the Carrier Dome against FCS teams and coach Dino Babers has been at the helm for the past four. However, this season FCS teams already have eight wins over FBS programs, including Montana’s 13-7 victory over then-No. 20 Washington and Jacksonville State's stunning triumph over Florida State on the game's last play.