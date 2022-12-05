Syracuse hosts Oakland after Hervey's 21-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC)
The Golden Grizzlies have gone 0-3 away from home. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Hervey averaging 10.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 14.3 points. Jesse Edwards is shooting 62.0% and averaging 14.8 points for Syracuse.
Trey Townsend is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Hervey is averaging 14.4 points for Oakland.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.