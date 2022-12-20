Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh after Federiko's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -3.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the Syracuse Orange after Fede Federiko scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 82-56 victory over the North Florida Ospreys. The Orange are 6-2 on their home court. Syracuse is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 1-0 in conference games. Pittsburgh has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Edwards is averaging 14.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Blake Hinson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article