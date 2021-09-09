Rutgers is playing Syracuse for the first time since 2012 and for the 44th time overall. The Scarlet Knights have won six of the last eight matchups and three of the previous four in the Carrier Dome. The 44th meeting ties the most for Rutgers against an FBS opponent, matching the number of games against Army. The RU-SU game was played every season from 1980-2012 and Rutgers won five of the last seven under Schiano during his first tenure.