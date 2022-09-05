Syracuse LB Thompson, FB Elmore injured, out for season

Both were hurt in the first half of the Orange’s 31-7 victory over Louisville on Saturday night. Babers said they likely will be redshirted this year.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Thompson, had to be helped off the field. A starter since his first year in 2020, he finished second on the team last season with 79 tackles, had six sacks among his eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and forced two fumbles. He had three tackles against the Cardinals before the injury.