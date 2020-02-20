FAB FRESHMEN: Syracuse has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Elijah Hughes, Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard III and Quincy Guerrier have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Orange points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Michael Devoe has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last three games. Devoe has 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 13-6 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Yellow Jackets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Orange. Syracuse has 29 assists on 76 field goals (38.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Georgia Tech has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Syracuse has averaged only 76 points per game over its last five games. The Orange are giving up 83.8 points per game over that stretch.

