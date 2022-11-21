Syracuse needs OT to top Richmond, reach Empire final

Isaiah Bigelow hit a 3-pointer with 5:56 left in regulation to give Richmond a 62-57 lead, but it was the Spiders’ last field goal in regulation, adding only a free throw by Tyler Burton with 52 seconds left to tie the game at 63. Richmond turned the ball over with five seconds left without getting off a shot and Syracuse got the ball under the basket but could not beat the buzzer with a layup.