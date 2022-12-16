Syracuse plays Cornell after Mintz's 24-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cornell Big Red (7-2) at Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Cornell Big Red after Judah Mintz scored 24 points in Syracuse’s 86-71 victory over the Monmouth Hawks. The Orange have gone 5-2 in home games. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Big Red are 3-2 in road games. Cornell has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Jesse Edwards is shooting 65.3% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Keller Boothby averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Greg Dolan is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for Cornell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

