Syracuse plays Cornell after Mintz's 24-point performance

Cornell Big Red (7-2) at Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0 ACC)
The Big Red are 3-2 in road games. Cornell has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Jesse Edwards is shooting 65.3% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.
Keller Boothby averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Greg Dolan is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for Cornell.
