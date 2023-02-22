Syracuse visits Clemson after Hall's 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Syracuse Orange (16-11, 9-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -4; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts the Syracuse Orange after PJ Hall scored 28 points in Clemson’s 83-73 loss to the Louisville Cardinals. The Tigers have gone 13-1 at home. Clemson is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Orange are 9-7 in ACC play. Syracuse is fifth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Judah Mintz averaging 4.5.

The Tigers and Orange face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Tyson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Hall is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Joseph Girard III averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Mintz is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

