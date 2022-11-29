Syracuse visits No. 16 Illinois following Taylor's 25-point game

Syracuse Orange (3-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)
The Orange are 0-0 on the road. Syracuse ranks fifth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 3.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Jayden Epps is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Illinois.
Joseph Girard III averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Judah Mintz is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals for Syracuse.
