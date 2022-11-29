Syracuse visits No. 16 Illinois following Taylor's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Syracuse Orange (3-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -12; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini after Justin Taylor scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 73-72 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Fighting Illini have gone 4-0 at home. Illinois is fifth in the Big Ten with 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Dain Dainja averaging 11.0.

The Orange are 0-0 on the road. Syracuse ranks fifth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Jayden Epps is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Illinois.

Joseph Girard III averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Judah Mintz is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals for Syracuse.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article