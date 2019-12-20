Cooper made three 3-pointers during a three-minute span in the first quarter to help Syracuse jump out to a 27-8 lead. She had 11 points in the quarter as Syracuse led 27-13. Michigan State closed the first half on an 8-2 run with 3-pointers by Nia Clouden and Tory Ozment to get within 38-30. Engstler had nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the first half.