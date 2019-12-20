Kiara Lewis added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for Syracuse (6-4). Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi chipped in with 16 points.
Clouden led Michigan State (7-3) with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. She scored five points during Michigan State’s 12-2 fourth-quarter run to get within 61-58 with 5:06 remaining.
Michigan State plays No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday and Syracuse faces the Mountaineers on Sunday.
