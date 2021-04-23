Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 center from Brazil, averaged 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks in her first season at Syracuse. She was the highest-rated recruit in program history.
Among those departing are: Emily Engstler, a key player who excelled as the first player off the bench and led the team in rebounding; starting guard and leading scorer Kiara Lewis; forward Digna Strautmane, who started every game; and Amaya Finklea-Guity and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi. All are staying in the Atlantic Coast Conference — at Louisville, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Duke and Miami, in that order.
