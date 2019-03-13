Syracuse guard Tyus Battle, right, shoots while defended by Virginia guard De’Andre Hunter during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Monday, March 4, 2019. (Adrian Kraus/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Syracuse’s leading scorer Tyus Battle will not play in the Orange’s second round ACC Tournament game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Battle was in sweat suit and watched as the Orange went through the layup line.

Battle, a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard who is averaging 17.2 points per game, took a hard fall late in the regular season finale against Clemson. He got up gingerly and limped off of the floor.

Battle was fantastic in the first game against Pitt this season with 22 points on 9-17 shooting. He struggled in the second meeting, going just 2-13 from the floor while scoring only six points. Frank Howard and Oshae Brissett scored in double figures in both of Syracuse’s wins against Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh outrebounded the Orange in both meetings.

The Pitt-Syracuse winner will advance to play No. 5-ranked Duke in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

