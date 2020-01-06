“He has constant pain and it’s just hard for him to go, and the best option is to take some time away and try to get rested,” Orange coach Jim Boeheim said after the Niagara game. “I think ... this would help him if he did take this year off.”

AD

Boeheim was counting on the 6-foot-7 Braswell to provide an outside threat. He was 4 of 6 overall from beyond the arc. Braswell, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is a candidate for a medical redshirt because he will have played in less than 30 percent of the team’s regular-season games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD