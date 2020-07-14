Australia coach Sandy Brondello announced the roster on Monday. The team will begin preparation for next summer’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, followed by the FIBA Asia Cup.
The Opals have appeared in nine Olympic Games, winning silver medals in Sydney (2000), Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008). They also won bronze in Atlanta (1996) and London (2012).
Mangakahia, who hasn’t played for Syracuse since April 2019, is the Orange’s all-time assists leader (591) and twice was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. She has one year of eligibility remaining.
