Wade Taylor helps No. 24 Texas A&M top No. 2 Alabama 67-61

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor scored 28 points and No. 24 Texas A&M beat No. 2 Alabama 67-61 Saturday, making its late free throws after Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller fouled out. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 Southeastern Conference). Alabama played the last two minutes minus Miller, who fouled out after scoring a team-leading 19 points.

The Aggies (23-8, 15-3) led by two with two minutes left when Miller fouled out chasing down a loose ball. Dexter Dennis made both free throws to make it 61-57.

A basket by Jahvon Quinerly cut the lead to two again with a minute to go, but Taylor made two free throws to make it 63-59 with 30 seconds remaining.

IOWA STATE 73, NO. 7 BAYLOR 58

WACO, Texas — Jaren Holmes had 16 points and Iowa State ended a four-game losing streak.

The Cyclones (18-12, 9-9 Big 12) played their first game since the dismissal of veteran guard Caleb Grill from the team earlier this week.

Iowa State built as much as a 14-point lead before halftime. Tre King finished with 13 points and Gabe Kalscheur had 12.

Adam Flagler had 20 points for Baylor (22-9, 11-7), and LJ Cryer added 13 points.

Bears freshman Keyonte George finished with seven points on 3-of-10 shooting after missing Monday’s victory at Oklahoma State because of a right ankle sprain.

SETON HALL 82, NO. 20 PROVIDENCE 58

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Dre Davis scored 24 points to lead Seton Hall to the road win.

Femi Odukale had 19 points while KC Ndefo scored 15 for the Pirates (17-14, 10-10 Big East), who had dropped three in a row. Al-Amir Dawes finished with 11 points.

Seton Hall shot 63% from the field. The Pirates made 10 3-pointers and led by as many as 32 points.

Devin Carter scored 14 points for Providence (21-10, 13-7), and Ed Croswell had 13. The Friars shot 40% from the field, going 4 for 23 from 3-point range.

