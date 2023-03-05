No. 1 Houston wins 11th straight on last-second basket

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jamal Shead scored 16 points, including the winning basket as time ran out, and top-ranked Houston escaped a second-half rally by Memphis for a 67-65 win Sunday in the regular-season finale. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shead’s basket from inside the foul lane — about 18 feet from the key — came as the horn sounded. Nine seconds earlier, Memphis’ Kendrick Davis drove to the basket and tied the game at 65. Houston chose not to call time out, and Shead gave the Cougars (29-2, 17-1 American Athletic Conference) the win.

Tramon Mark matched Shead’s 16 points, while Marcus Sasser finished with 13 for Houston.

Davis led Memphis (23-8, 13-5) with 26 points, while Chandler Lawson added 10.

PENN STATE 65, NO. 21 MARYLAND 64

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Camren Wynter made a layup with less than a second remaining to lift Penn State over Maryland.

Jalen Pickett scored 16 points, Andrew Funk had 14 and Myles Dread had 11 for the Nittany Lions (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten), who trailed by as many as 16 late in the first half.

Jahmir Young scored 14 of his 26 points in the second half for the Terps (20-11, 11-9), who entered the afternoon looking to earn the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament. Julian Reese had 12 points for the Terps, while Don Carey and Ian Martinez added 11 each.

