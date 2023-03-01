UCLA edges Arizona State in OT in Pac-12 tourney opener

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — Emily Bessoir scored 17 points, including two critical 3-pointers in overtime, as fifth-seeded UCLA, which had a 19-point lead midway through the third quarter, turned back 12th-seeded Arizona State 81-70 on Wednesday in a Pac-12 Tournament first-round game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Bruins (23-8) face fourth-seeded Arizona, ranked No. 21, in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Charisma Osborne added 16 points, eight in overtime, for 19th-ranked UCLA, which has won 14 straight over ASU. Kiki Rice had 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals and Londynn Jones scored 12. Osborne has 1,687 points, passing Ann Meyer for 13th on UCLA’s scoring list

It was the fifth overtime game in tournament history and the Bruins have been involved in four of them. UCLA outscored the Sun Devils 19-8 in overtime with Bessoir and Osborne combining for the first 14 points.

Tyi Skinner scored 26 points for the Sun Devils (8-20) and Jaddan Simmons had 17 with 10 rebounds.

No. 16 OKLAHOMA 90, KANSAS STATE 86, OT

NORMAN, Okla. — Skylar Vann scored a career-high 23 points and Madi Williams scored 19 and Oklahoma beat Kansas State.

Oklahoma (23-5, 13-4 Big 12) moved into a first-place tie with Texas.

Taylor Robertson scored 15 points with five 3-pointers, Liz Scott scored 11 and Ana Llanusa 10 for the Sooners.

Serena Sundell scored a career-high 33 points, Jaelyn Glenn 21, Gabby Gregory 16 and Eliza Maupin 14 for Kansas State.

The contest saw Oklahoma squander a 22-point second-quarter lead while committing 26 turnovers overall.

KANSAS 98, No. 23 IOWA STATE 93

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Offsetting a milestone night from Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Zakiyah Franklin scored a career-high 31 points and Wyvette Mayberry added 22 as Kansas ended a 16-game losing streak to the Cyclones.

Joens scored 33 points to jump two spots to 16th place on the Division I all-time scoring list with 2,935. Joens moved past LSU’s Joyce Walker (2,906) and Penn State’s Kelly Mazzante (2,919). Next on the list is Appalachian State’s Valorie Whiteside with 2,944.

Franklin shot 12 of 20, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and made all four of her free throws for the Jayhawks (18-10, 8-9 Big 12 Conference). Mayberry made four 3-pointers adding six assists. Taiyanna Jackson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Freshman Denae Fritz scored a career-high 26 points — 12 more than her previous high — and made 9 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers for the Cyclones (18-9, 10-7).

No. 25 SOUTH FLORIDA 85, CINCINNATI 55

CINCINNATI — Elena Tsineke scored 28 points, Sammie Puisis added 21, and South Florida closed out the regular season with a rout of Cincinnati.

Tsineke made 10 of 14 shots, with 2 of 4 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Puisis scored all of her points on 7-of-11 3-point shooting. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Carla Brito added 11 rebounds for the Bulls (26-5, 15-1 American Athletic Conference).

Puisis drained three 3-pointers in the final 3:20 of the first quarter as South Florida turned a 14-13 deficit into a 25-16 lead at the end of the period. South Florida added 10 of the first 12 points in the second quarter on the way to a 43-25 halftime lead.

Jillian Hayes led the Bearcats (9-20, 2-14) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

