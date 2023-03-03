No. 10 Notre Dame beats NC State, advances to ACC semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sonia Citron had a season-high 28 points to help 10th-ranked Notre Dame beat three-time defending conference champion North Carolina State 66-60 in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers each scored 14 points to lead the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (20-11), who had won 10 straight ACC Tournament games since the start of the three-year title run in 2020. NC State played without top scorer Diamond Johnson due to a lingering ankle injury.
NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 93, ARKANSAS 66
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Victaria Saxton scored 19 points and Aliyah Boston had her 79th career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina improved to 30-0 and advanced to the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.
The Gamecocks, who’ve won 36 straight, will face fourth-seeded Mississippi in Saturday’s semis.
Arkansas (21-12) will now sweat things out until Selection Sunday on March 12. Saylor Poffenberger had 22 points to lead Arkansas.
NO. 2 INDIANA 94, MICHIGAN ST 85
MINNEAPOLIS — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points and Sara Scalia added 20 as top-seeded Indiana overcame a slow start to hold off Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
Chloe Moore-McNeil had 19 points and 11 assists for the Hoosiers (27-2), while Yarden Garzon added 12 points and five rebounds.
Kamaria McDaniel scored a season-high 32 points for ninth-seeded Michigan State (16-14). DeeDee Hagemann had 18 points and four assists, while Moira Joiner added 16 points and nine boards.
NO. 14 OHIO STATE 81, NO. 17 MICHIGAN 79
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Freshman Cotie McMahon had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in her Big Ten Tournament debut, Taylor Thierry added 20 points and Ohio State beat Michigan.
Ohio State (24-6) advanced to face No. 1 seed Indiana on Saturday.
Leigha Brown had 19 points and nine assists for Michigan (22-9). Maddie Nolan finished with 16 points and Emily Kiser had 14 points and nine rebounds.
