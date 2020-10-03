Tre Harbison III bulled in from the 1 for Charlotte to cap the scoring with 13 minutes left. Inside the final two minutes, the 49ers drove to the FAU 9 when time expired.
Tronti was 11 of 22 for 98 yards passing and added 94 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Chris Reynolds was 24-of-32 passing for 314 yards with a touchdown pass to lead Charlotte (0-2, 0-1). Harbison finished with 49 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Seating was limited to 20% capacity at 29,419-seat FAU Stadium. Social-distancing measures were in effect and masks were mandatory.
