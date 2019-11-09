TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa is starting for No. 2 Alabama against No. 1 LSU, 20 days after having a surgical procedure on his sprained right ankle.

The junior quarterback was injured against Tennessee on Oct. 19 and had surgery the next day. He sat out against Arkansas the next week and then Alabama was off, giving him an extra week to recover for the biggest game of the season.