Tahvanainen scores 18 as Bradley beats Murray State 83-48

PEORIA, Ill. — Ville Tahvanainen’s 18 points off of the bench helped Bradley to an 83-48 victory over Murray State on Saturday night.
The Racers (13-13, 8-8) were led in scoring by Damiree Burns, who finished with 13 points. Jacobi Wood added 10 points for Murray State. In addition, Brian Moore Jr. had eight points.
Bradley took the lead with 2:28 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 31-21 at halftime, with Darius Hannah racking up six points. Tahvanainen scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Bradley went on to secure a victory, outscoring Murray State by 25 points in the second half.
