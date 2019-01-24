COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina running back Ty’Son Williams is leaving the Gamecocks.

Williams, a redshirt junior from Sumter, posted on social media his thanks to South Carolina coaches and teammates and that he is “reopening my recruitment in order to find the best fit” for a final season.

Williams is a 6-foot, 219-pound tailback who started his career at North Carolina in 2015 before coming to the Gamecocks, where he’s been part of the regular rotation at tailback the past two seasons. He was the team’s second-leading rusher in 2017 with 471 yards.

Williams gained 328 yards and tied for the team high with four rushing TDs this season. He played in just eight games, though, because of an injury to his left hand.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.