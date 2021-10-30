Kentucky went 9-16 last year to finish below .500 for the first time since 1988-89. An NCAA Tournament was held without Kentucky for the first time since 2013. But there’s reason to believe that was an aberration rather than the start of a trend. Kentucky brought in two top-15 recruits in TyTy Washington and Daimion Collins, but the Wildcats won’t be relying on freshmen quite as much as usual. Kentucky’s roster features several returning players, including sixth-year guard Davion Mintz, plus transfers Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), CJ Fredrick (Iowa), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia).