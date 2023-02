Talford also had six rebounds for the Eagles (13-16, 8-8 Big South Conference). Cory Hightower added 16 points and seven boards. Toneari Lane sank four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Tyeree Bryan finished with 23 points to pace the Buccaneers (8-19, 4-12), who have lost six straight. Taje’ Kelly added 13 points and seven rebounds. Claudell Harris Jr. had 10 points and two steals.