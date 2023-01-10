Talford, Winthrop Eagles to host Smith and the Radford Highlanders

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Radford Highlanders (8-9, 2-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (7-10, 2-2 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Radford in a matchup of Big South teams. The Eagles are 6-1 in home games. Winthrop is fifth in the Big South scoring 73.6 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Highlanders have gone 2-2 against Big South opponents. Radford has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles and Highlanders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Eagles. Cory Hightower is averaging 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

DaQuan Smith is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 12.6 points. Kenyon Giles is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

