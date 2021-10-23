Tanner added TD runs of 17 and 2 yards in the third quarter, Layman tossed a 6-yard TD to Drae McCray in the fourth and Snead capped the scoring with a 3-yard TD run. Layman completed 16 of 25 passes for 126 yards and rushed for 67 yards on 12 carries. The Governors piled up 371 yards on the ground. Austin Peay had a 497-289 advantage in total yards.
Williams connected on 18 of 31 passes for 140 yards with one interception for Murray State. He also led the Racers in rushing with 75 yards on 12 carries.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25