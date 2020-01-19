The game was tight, but after Chanelle Molina’s 3-pointer pulled Washington State within 57-56 at the 3:11 mark, the Sun Devils scored the last eight points. The Cougars missed their last four shots and had three turnovers.

Arizona State (15-4, 5-2 Pac-12 Conference), which has won five straight, shot 29% in the first half and 48% in the second.

Washington State (9-9, 2-4) shot 32% in the second half.

The Sun Devils went 2 of 16 in the first quarter and trailed 12-6.

