North Carolina led 41-30 at the break despite Northeastern guard Tyson Walker scoring 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting — with four 3-pointers. The Tar Heels held Walker to one made field goal on seven attempts in the second half.
Kerwin Walton added 14 points and Walker Kessler scored 10 for North Carolina (13-7). The Tar Heels turned 16 Northeastern turnovers into 22 points, and held a 44-22 scoring advantage in the paint.
Walker, averaging 18 points per game, finished with 27 for Northeastern (9-8). Coleman Stucke added 14 points.
The Tar Heels are scheduled to play Louisville on Saturday with the Cardinals hoping to play their first game since Feb. 1. North Carolina’s following game against Boston College, on Tuesday, has already been postponed.
