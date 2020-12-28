LEADING THE WAY: Rider’s Murray has averaged 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Rodney Henderson Jr. has put up 10.5 points. For the Eagles, Tarke has averaged 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals while Koby Thomas has put up 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Tarke has connected on 27.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 53.6 percent of his foul shots this season.
COLD SPELLS: Coppin State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 62.4 points and allowing 82.1 points during those contests. Rider has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 74.3.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Broncs. Rider has 30 assists on 67 field goals (44.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Coppin State has assists on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Rider is ranked second among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.7 percent. The Broncs have averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game and 11.7 per game over their last three games.
