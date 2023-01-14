Tarleton State beats Abilene Christian 72-63

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Lue Williams and Jakorie Smith scored 15 points apiece and Tarleton State beat Abilene Christian 72-63 on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (9-9, 1-4) were led in scoring by Immanuel Allen and Ali Abdou Dibba, who each finished with 14 points. Joe Pleasant put up 10 points and 10 rebounds.
NEXT UP
Tarleton State takes on Seattle U on the road on Thursday, and Abilene Christian visits Utah Valley on Wednesday.
