The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Tarleton State earns 70-63 win over UT Arlington to open WAC

By
December 30, 2022 at 12:10 a.m. EST

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Lue Williams’ 21 points helped Tarleton State defeat UT Arlington 70-63 on Thursday to open Western Athletic Conference play.

Williams also contributed three steals for the Texans (7-6). Tiger Booker scored 15 points, going 4 of 7 and 7 of 11 from the free throw line. Shakur Daniel shot 2 of 4 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The Mavericks (5-9) were led in scoring by Kyron Gibson, who finished with 15 points. Chendall Weaver added 11 points for UT Arlington. In addition, Brandon Walker had 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Tarleton State visits Abilene Christian and UT Arlington hosts SFA.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Loading...