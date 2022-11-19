Tarleton State plays Boston College following Hicks' 26-point performance

Tarleton State Texans (2-1) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-1)
Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on the Boston College Eagles after Freddy Hicks scored 26 points in Tarleton State’s 89-81 win against the Belmont Bruins.
Boston College finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.
Tarleton State finished 14-17 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Texans averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 14.1 from the free throw line and 15 from beyond the arc.
