Tarleton State secures 73-63 win over Chicago State

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Kiandre Gaddy’s 15 points helped Tarleton State defeat Chicago State 73-63 on Wednesday night.
The Cougars (4-15) were led in scoring by Bryce Johnson, who finished with 21 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Chicago State. In addition, Elijah Weaver had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Tarleton State hosts Abilene Christian while Chicago State visits UT Rio Grande Valley.
