Tariq Bitson caught eight passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Douglas had five receptions for 84 yards.
Mark Wheeland caught two passes for 89 yards for the Riverhawks.
The game counted as an exhibition for Division II Northeastern State. The Riverhawks’ last four-quarter football game was Nov. 16, 2019 against Fort Hays State. The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association did not develop a formal football schedule for the 2020-21 season.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.