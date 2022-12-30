Tarleton State takes on Abilene Christian following Williams' 21-point game

Tarleton State Texans (7-6, 1-0 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-6, 0-1 WAC)
The Texans have gone 1-0 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Immanuel Allen is averaging 11.2 points for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.
Freddy Hicks is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Texans. Williams is averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.
Texans: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.
