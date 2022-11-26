Tarleton State takes on Wichita State following Hicks' 30-point game

Tarleton State Texans (3-2) at Wichita State Shockers (3-2)
The Texans are 0-1 on the road. Tarleton State scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaykwon Walton is shooting 52.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Shockers. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.
Hicks is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 10.2 points for Tarleton State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.