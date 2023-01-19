Tarleton State visits Seattle U after Tyson's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tarleton State Texans (10-8, 3-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (14-4, 5-0 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -7; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Cameron Tyson scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 85-80 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Redhawks are 7-0 in home games. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Texans are 3-2 in WAC play. Tarleton State scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Redhawks and Texans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is averaging 20.4 points for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Lue Williams is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Texans. Shakur Daniel is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

