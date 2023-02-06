Tarleton State visits UT Arlington after Weaver's 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tarleton State Texans (12-11, 5-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-15, 3-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -1.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Chendall Weaver scored 21 points in UT Arlington’s 70-58 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Mavericks are 5-6 on their home court. UT Arlington averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Texans have gone 5-5 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyron Gibson is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 11 points and 3.7 assists. Shemar Wilson is averaging 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Advertisement

Lue Williams is averaging 12 points for the Texans. Shamir Bogues is averaging 8.3 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article