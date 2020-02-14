Grant Weatherford had 10 points for the Jaguars (6-21, 2-12). Jaylen Minnett added six assists. Elyjah Goss had 11 rebounds.
The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated IUPUI 96-71 on Jan. 12. Northern Kentucky plays Illinois-Chicago at home on Sunday. IUPUI takes on Wright State on the road on Sunday.
