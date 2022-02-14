John Stansbury had 15 points for the Hornets (2-20, 0-10), who have now lost 18 consecutive games. Myles Carter added 14 points. Dominik Fragala had 12 points.
The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. Norfolk State defeated Delaware State 80-51 on Jan. 12.
