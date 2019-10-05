The Buffaloes (3-2, 1-1) sorely missed star receiver Laviska Shenault (core muscle injury), who sat out, as well as safety Mikial Onu, who had a first-half interception but left on the first defensive series of the second half with a torso injury.

Without him, the Buffs surrendered three second-half touchdowns after taking a 20-14 halftime lead.

The Wildcats weren’t whistled for a penalty until the final play of the third quarter — offside — during the Buffalos’ longest drive of the day, a 14-play marathon that stalled with Colorado failing to score on three plays from inside the Arizona 5.

They settled for James Stefanou’s 20-yard field goal and a 30-28 lead.

That stall proved costly when the Wildcats responded with Nathan Tilford’s 5-yard TD run that put Arizona on top 35-30 with 6:51 left.

The Buffaloes drove to midfield and converted a fourth down but on third-and-4 from the Arizona 46, quarterback Steven Montez didn’t recognize two open receivers on slant routes up the middle when the Wildcats blitzed two linebackers. Instead, he overthrew a receiver on a go-route.

His fourth-down throw to Dimitri Stanley was too high and Arizona took over at with 2:23 remaining, then sealed the win on Tate’s 7-yard keeper with less than a minute left.

Tate threw TD passes of 33 yards to Brian Casteel, 75 yards to Cedric Peterson and 7 yards to Stanley Berryhill III.

Montez completed 28 of 42 passes for 299 yards and a TD with Tony Brown catching 10 passes for 141 yards, and Stanley four for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The Buffaloes were whistled eight times for 85 yards in penalties and the Wildcats just once for 5 yards.

UP NEXT

Arizona: host Washington on Oct. 12.

Colorado Visits Oregon on Friday night.

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

