Tate leads Norfolk State against Nevada after 24-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (9-4) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-3) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits the Nevada Wolf Pack after Dana Tate scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 70-66 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Wolf Pack are 5-0 in home games. Nevada is sixth in the MWC in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Darrion Williams leads the Wolf Pack with 7.2 boards.

The Spartans are 2-4 on the road. Norfolk State is sixth in the MEAC shooting 33.3% from downtown. Kris Bankston paces the Spartans shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.8 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Joe Bryant Jr. is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Daryl Anderson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

