HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Jalen Tate scored a career-high 25 points, Drew McDonald had 19 points and 20 rebounds, and Northern Kentucky beat Illinois-Chicago 73-58 on Sunday night.

McDonald became the first Norse player in over 46 years to record at least 20 rebounds. Jim McMillan had 23 rebounds for the Norse (12-3, 2-0 Horizon League) on Dec. 18, 1972, against Anderson (Ind.)

Dantez Walton added 15 points and eight rebounds for Northern Kentucky, which won its fourth in a row and improved to 10-0 at home this season.

The Norse took control with a 9-0 run to lead 32-20 late in the first half and extended the margin to 44-28 at halftime. Northern Kentucky had its largest lead of 18 on the opening basket of the second half, but the Flames closed the gap to 65-57 on Tarkus Ferguson’s 3-point play with 5:32 left in the game.

Marcus Ottey had 18 points and Jacob Wiley scored 12 for the Flames (7-8, 1-1).

