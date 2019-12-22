Sita Conteh had seven rebounds for Austin Peay (6-6), which is 6-0 when scoring 80 points or better this season, 0-5 when less than 80 points..

After a close first half that resulted in the two teams heading to the half tied at 35-35, Austin Peay pulled away in the second half for the 11-point victory. The Hornets’ 35 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Tobi Ewuosho scored a career-high 25 points for the Hornets (1-11), who have now lost five games in a row.

Austin Peay plays Georgia on the road next Monday. Alabama State plays Oregon on the road next Sunday.

