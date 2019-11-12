Julian Collazo led the Highlanders with 12 points.
Lehigh held Cairn to 23% shooting from the floor and 16% from beyond the 3-point arc. The Mountain Hawks shot 44 percent from the floor but made just 2 of 14 from distance.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD