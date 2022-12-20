Taylor and Oregon State host Denver

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State’s 65-56 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Beavers are 6-1 in home games. Oregon State is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Pioneers are 3-3 in road games. Denver is seventh in the Summit with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Beavers. Taylor is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 15.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Pioneers. Justin Mullins is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

