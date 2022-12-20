Taylor and Oregon State host Denver

Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12)
The Pioneers are 3-3 in road games. Denver is seventh in the Summit with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 8.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Beavers. Taylor is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.
Tommy Bruner is averaging 15.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Pioneers. Justin Mullins is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.
Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.