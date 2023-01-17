Taylor and Texas A&M host Florida

Florida Gators (10-7, 3-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-5, 4-0 SEC)
The Gators are 3-2 in SEC play. Florida is seventh in the SEC scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.
Kyle Lofton is averaging nine points for the Gators. Colin Castleton is averaging 15 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.
Gators: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.
